The Witcher EP Hints at How Series Will Explain Henry Cavill’s Recasting

Tomek Baginski, an executive producer on Netflix‘s The Witcher, explained that the show will be drawing on the source material to explain Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt.

In an interview with Wyborcza, translated by Redanian Intelligence, Baginski stated that the series takes a page out of Lady of the Lake, Andrzej Sapkowski’s fifth and final novel in the series that recontextualized the entire story.

“I’m not talking about specific events, but the narrative framework that was introduced in this book. Suddenly, at the beginning of the book, we learn that everything we’ve read so far might not have been true,” Baginski said. “And this cannot be compared with, for example, the currently popular concept of the multiverse, where out of nowhere there are many different realities.”

An Unpopular Witcher

When it comes to Hemsworth’s introduction in The Witcher, many fans speculated that the show would lean on the multiverse to explain Geralt’s new appearance. That seemingly won’t be the case, as Baginski has hinted that a great deal of the story may be framed in a different light because of Season 4, a decision he knows may be controversial.

“I’ll say this: I remember the discussions even during the release of the books. 20 years ago, when the 5th book was released, people were very frustrated,” he said. “In this context, the world built by Andrzej Sapkowski seems to me one of the most flexible in all of fantasy.”

Netflix has yet to provide a solid reason behind Cavill’s exit from the series. Rumors have swirled that the actor was displeased with how The Witcher was adapting Sapkowski’s novels, while others claim he was attempting to free up his schedule to resume his work as Superman, a role that he ultimately lost due to the in-development reboot of the DC Universe.

The Witcher Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix.