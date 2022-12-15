Henry Cavill Isn’t Going Back To The Witcher After His Superman Exit

Now that Henry Cavill’s time as Superman has officially come to an end, there are about the actor’s future slate, particularly when it comes to The Witcher. With a return to the DC Universe out of the question, some fans have been hoping for Netflix to reverse its decision to recast Geralt of Rivia in the show’s upcoming fourth season. Unfortunately, this won’t be the case. Variety reports that Liam Hemsworth will still be taking on the role of Geralt even after Cavill’s suddenly wide open schedule.

Cavill never actually gave a reason for his Witcher departure when Netflix confirmed his exit earlier this year. But many assumed that he was clearing room in his schedule to film a new Superman movie for WB. Following his cameo in Black Adam, Cavill announced back in October that he was finally playing the Man of Steel again in future DC projects. And according to reports, the studio had even begun seeking a writer for the film as well.

However, once James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, they began formulating their own plans for Superman’s big-screen return. Earlier this week, Gunn revealed that he was writing his own Superman movie focusing on a younger version of the character, effectively ruling out a return by Cavill. In turn, Cavill released his own statement confirming that his “turn to wear the cape has passed.”

