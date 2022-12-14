Josh Heuston and Edward Davis Join Dune: The Sisterhood on HBO Max

Filming for Dune: The Sisterhood is now underway, but the cast is still growing. According to Variety, Josh Heuston and Edward Davis are joining the Dune prequel series.

Heuston will play Constantine, the illegitimate son of the Emperor (Mark Strong). His official character breakdown describes Constantine as a character grappling between his happiness and his “father’s approval.” Heuston started his entertainment career as a model but later became an actor, appearing in Heartbreak High, Dive Club, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Davis will star as Harrow Harkonnen, a rising politician from a “once-great” family. Harrow has a “strong desire to elevate his House to its former glory,” according to the official character description. Before joining the HBO Max series, Davis starred in The Little Drummer Girl, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, and Emma.

The Sisterhood will serve as a prequel to Dune, set 10,000 years before the saga of Paul Atreides. The series will focus on the origins of the Bene Gesserit through the eyes of two sisters, Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula (Shirley Henderson) Harkonnen. Additional cast members include Indira Varma as Empress Natalya, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez, Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart, Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia, and Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino.

While production began in Hungary this past November, HBO Max has not announced a premiere date for Dune: The Sisterhood.

