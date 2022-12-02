Mark Strong and Two Others Join Dune: The Sisterhood

Cameras are already rolling on Dune: The Sisterhood, but a handful of key roles are still being filled. Deadline brings word that Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, and Chris Mason are the latest actors to join the upcoming prequel series on HBO Max.

Strong (Shazam!) will star in the show as Emperor Javicco Corrino. His official character breakdown describes him as having come from a “great line” of Emperors who have led the galaxy during war time. But during his own rule over the Imperium, Corrino must maintain a “fragile” peace. Strong’s character is also presumably married to the Empress Natalya, played by Indira Varma.

Anouka (His Dark Materials) will also appear as Sister Theodosia, another acolyte at the Bene Gesserit school established by the Harkonnen sisters, Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula (Shirley Henderson). Theodosia is “talented and ambitious,” but also hides a “dangerous secret” from her past. Finally, Mason (Broadchurch) will play Keiran Atreides, an ancestor of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul. Keiran serves as House Atreides’ Swordmaster and only wants to live up to his family name. But when he develops an “unexpected connection” to a member of the royal family, his journey takes on a new shape.

The Sisterhood hit a roadblock last week when creator Diane Ademu-John vacated her role as the project’s co-showrunner. Regardless, the series is moving forward with Alison Schapker acting as the main creative voice. The show will also feature cast members Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea. Filming is currently underway in Hungary.

HBO Max hasn’t announced a premiere date for Dune: The Sisterhood.

What do you make of the series’ latest casting additions? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Sisterhood of Dune

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.