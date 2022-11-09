Vikings’ Travis Fimmel Joins Dune: The Sisterhood as Male Lead

The show may be called Dune: The Sisterhood, but that doesn’t mean absolutely no boys allowed. Deadline reports that Travis Fimmel, best known as Ragnar Lothbrok on Vikings, will join the show as a male lead character. The actor, who also recently starred in HBO Max‘s Raised by Wolves, will play “Desmond Hart, a charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past who seeks to gain the Emperor’s trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.”

Though the series seems loosely based on events covered in Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s prequel novel Sisterhood of Dune, Desmond — like several other characters announced so far — does not appear in that book. Both book and series cover the founding of the Bene Gesserit order, with Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson as Valya and Tula Harkonnen. The series takes place 10,000 years before the events of the movie.

Also cast so far: Indira Varma as Empress Natalya, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez of House Corrino, Shalom Brune-Franklin as the Fremen servant Mikaela, Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen, Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline, and Chloe Lea as Sister Lila. Filming should commence shortly.

