Michael Gandolfini Cast In “Major Role’ In Daredevil: Born Again

While Daredevil: Born Again has yet to unveil its main cast, another actor has been added to the revival show. Via Deadline, Michael Gandolfini has reportedly been cast in a “major role” on the series. However, further details about his character remain unconfirmed.

Michael Gandolfini is the son of the late James Gandolfini, the star of HBO’s The Sopranos. Gandolfini stepped into his father’s iconic role as a younger version of Tony Soprano in the prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark. Prior to that, the younger Gandolfini had a recurring role on HBO’s The Deuce.

Gandolfini’s previous credits include Paramount+’s The Offer, Netflix’s Cherry, and the upcoming Apple TV+ series, Extrapolations. He will also co-star in the upcoming films, Cat Person and Landscape.

So far, Gandolfini is the only other confirmed cast member for the Daredevil revival beyond Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio. Cox and D’Onofrio previously starred in three season of Daredevil on Netflix before it was cancelled in 2018. Both actors subsequently returned to the MCU last year. Cox and D’Onofrio are also slated to appear in Echo next year.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to begin filming next year, for a 2024 premiere on Disney+.

