Deborah Ann Woll Says Her Daredevil Role Feels Unfinished

When Netflix abruptly canceled Daredevil in 2018, it surprised both the cast and the fanbase. The series received positive reviews from critics and high praise from fans, so the unexpected cancellation devasted many, including Deborah Ann Woll. In the series, Woll played Karen Page, the former office manager of Matt Murdock’s law firm. During an appearance on the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Woll expressed why her tenure on Daredevil feels “unfinished.”

“The Marvel series feel unfinished to me because we got canceled when we thought we were going to have more,” said Woll. “There’s a part of me that was like, ‘I had more to say about Karen,’ and I felt I was in the middle of that story.”

With Charlie Cox returning as Matt Murdock/Daredevil for Daredevil: Born Again, Woll could reprise her role as Page at some point. However, there have been no reports about Woll returning for the Disney+ series. For now, Woll wishes she had a chance to properly finish her time on the series.

“Whereas True Blood, for all its ups and downs, and triumphs and flaws, we did get to wrap it up. I knew that we were wrapping it up, and I could say goodbye to everyone. I stole something from the set — I didn’t get to steal anything from our Daredevil set,” said Woll. “I didn’t get to say goodbye to the crew because we all thought we were coming back. So that’s really what I would want back, and I wouldn’t have all of that back, obviously.”

