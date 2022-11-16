Brec Bassinger Says Stargirl Shot Two Endings For the Finale

The end is near for Stargirl as it will wrap up its third and final season next month. Despite the cancellation announcement at the end of October, the cast and crew began to suspect trouble while filming season 3 earlier this year. The uncertainty stemmed from Nexstar Media Group’s acquisition of The CW. According to Brec Bassinger, who stars as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, showrunner Geoff Johns knew the show could end after the third season. In an interview on the Wayne Ayers Podcast (via Deadline), Bassinger opened up about how Johns prepared for the worst while finishing season 3.

“Geoff [Johns] was so smart because obviously there’s been a lot of changes in the CW and the Warner Brothers this past year, so the future of any show was not quite certain,” said Bassinger. “And because of that, he went the extra mile and shot two different endings, because he did not want to leave the fans with all these question marks.”

Before the cancellation news, Johns was working on storylines for season 4. Without revealing the specifics, Bassinger expressed excitement about the “epic” ideas that Johns presented for the fourth season.

“It will make people sad because the fourth-season idea was insane. Like, it would have been epic. And I actually believe that’s why it took so long for us to officially get the cancelation news because everyone wanted this fourth season to be made,” Bassinger. “Geoff came in with such a wonderful idea, and that’s why I think everyone really fought for it, but it wasn’t meant to be. It is what it is.”

The next episode of Stargirl airs on November 16.

What do you think will happen in the series finale? Leave your guesses in the comment section below!

