Stargirl Season 3 Will Be the Last One and Conclude the Story

By the end of 2023, The CW will be down one more superhero. Or several, considering Stargirl features an ensemble of powered teens. Like The Flash, Stargirl will wrap up at the end of the upcoming season. The Hollywood Reporter got the news this morning. Fortunately for those who like narrative closure, creator Geoff Johns suspected this was coming, and wrote Stargirl season 3 to feel like a satisfying conclusion.

In a statement, Johns said, “Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure. The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I’d like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations.”

“I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I’m beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn’t be more proud of our show and the fan community it’s built!”

Star Brec Bassinger added, ““Getting to play Stargirl and be a part of the DC Universe has been the greatest honor, and I am so grateful for every moment of it. I would like to thank our fearless leader Geoff Johns, along with WBTV, The CW, the cast and crew of Stargirl, and of course, the fans. Thank you. This show will forever live in my heart.”

DC superheroes will continue on the network with Superman and Lois and Gotham Knights, but current owners Nexstar expect to focus on affiliates and cheaper originals in the future. Many CW shows made most of their money in streaming and foreign sales, which makes less sense in a world where WB owns its own streamer in HBO Max.

Will you be sad to see Stargirl go? Let us know in comments.

