The Walking Dead Stars Tease Powerful and Emotional Ending

After 12 years, only two episodes remain in the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead. Emotions are high as the cast prepares to say goodbye to this iconic show. There are still storylines to tie up, including the group’s ongoing battle with the Commonwealth. Plus, episodes will be action-packed as the finale received an extended runtime of 90 minutes. Speaking with EW, Norman Reedus shared what fans can expect in the final episodes.

“There are certain moments that are super sad. And then there are certain moments that are like, ‘F— yeah, that’s the group!’ There will be people yelling ‘Come on!’ There will be lots of that sort of screaming at the television kind of stuff,” said Reedus. “We went big on the last eight episodes, so there’s a lot of adrenaline. There’s a lot of emotion. There’s a lot of fear. There are all of the things that you would want in a finale, for sure. There’s a lot happening. Some of the groups show some real bravery that you don’t see coming, which is great. And they’re big sets — big badass movie sets. And then everybody dies. NO, KIDDING!”

Even though the series will come to a close, not every character’s story will end. There are planned spinoffs involving Daryl in Paris, The Walking Dead: Dead City with Maggie and Negan, and an epic love story between Rick and Michonne. Lauren Cohan teased how the final episodes will lay the groundwork for her character’s future in the spinoff.

“I think it’s exciting because it sets us up for where the remaining people will be and where they will go,” said Cohan. “So I do think [showrunner Angela Kang] did a really good job of the reality of a show ending and how we experience that through things that may happen with certain characters in the show, and the horizon line of where we can go from here with the people we still love who are still here.”

The series finale of The Walking Dead airs on November 20.

What do you think will happen in the series finale of The Walking Dead? Leave your prediction in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Walking Dead: Compendium One

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.