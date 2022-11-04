HBO Cancels Westworld After Four Seasons

The first season of Westworld quoted William Shakespeare with this prophetic line: “These violent delights have violent ends.” And apparently they also have abrupt ends. Via The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has cancelled Westworld after four seasons.

“Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step,” said HBO in a statement. “We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey.”

A Kilter Films spokesperson added that “Making Westworld has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds. We’ve been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness – both human and beyond – in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so.”

However, series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy wanted a fifth season to conclude the story. In Joy’s statement, she holds out hope that Westworld can be brought to a proper conclusion.

“Jonah and I have always had an ending in mind that we hope to reach,” said Joy, “We have not quite reached it yet.”

“We always planned for a fifth and final season,” added Nolan. “We are still in conversations with the network [and] we very much hope to make them.”

THR notes that perhaps the biggest reason the show was cancelled is that ratings fell dramatically during the third and fourth seasons. During the first two seasons, the show was such a success that it seemed like a potential successor to HBO’s Game of Thrones. But that future did not come to pass.

How do you feel about Westworld coming to a premature end? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Westworld and Philosophy: If You Go Looking for the Truth, Get the Whole Thing

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Cancels Westworld. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.