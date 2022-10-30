Michael Giacchino Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage From Werewolf by Night

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios released Werewolf by Night on Disney+ as a throwback homage to the classic Universal monster flicks. Composer Michael Giacchino was given the chance to direct the special, and he introduced a few new additions to the MCU. While it’s currently unknown when or if Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), or Man-Thing/Ted will return, Giacchino has now shared some behind-the-scenes footage from a key scene. Michael Giacchino Shares.

Late in the special, Jack’s inner werewolf is unleashed at Bloodstone Manor. And the wolf proceeds to slaughter nearly everyone in his way. In the clip below, the special’s stunt performers rehearse the hallway fight in which the wolf shows no mercy.

Here’s a great video showing a rehearsal for our Hallway Fight in #werewolfbynight – our incredible stunt team, led by the great Casey O’Neill, brought their all for this shot which I had been thinking about since the start of production. Grateful for they’re talents and efforts! pic.twitter.com/cJCvfiRfXb — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) October 29, 2022

Giacchino also noted that Luis Vallardes is featured in the video as Gael’s werewolf stunt double. Additionally, Giacchino noted that Vallardes “was a beast in the best way possible, committing to the role and delivering a performance I’ll forever be thankful for.”

Previously, Giacchino shared a picture of the special’s cast, as well as a glimpse of the practical effects for Man-Thing.

I was very lucky to have this INCREDIBLE cast along for the ride of making #werewolfbynight – so much fun! pic.twitter.com/PT33bU3IqV — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) October 15, 2022

Never in my life did I think I’d be the one responsible for introducing this incredible character into the MCU. Big props to the original creators of Man Thing – Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, Gerry Conway and Gray Morrow. Long live Ted! #werewolfbynight pic.twitter.com/BDjR3UKAiK — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) October 14, 2022

Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney+.

