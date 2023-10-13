Marvel Releases Vibrant Werewolf by Night in Color Trailer, Artwork

Marvel Studios has released a trailer and vibrant new artwork for Werewolf by Night in Color.

In September 2023, Disney announced a colorized version of Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night was coming in October 2023. Marvel has now released a trailer and new artwork for the colorized special, which is directed by Michael Giacchino.

Check out the trailer and the artwork below:

In 1⃣ week, Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf by Night in Color arrives on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SCljSiuTaM — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 13, 2023

What is Marvel’s Werewolf by Night about?

“Now presented in vibrant color, Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night in Color takes place on a dark and somber night as a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader,” the synopsis reads. “In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic — a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

The original, black-and-white Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night hit Disney+ on October 7, 2022. The special stars Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell/the Werewolf by Night, Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone, Harriet Sansom Harris as Verussa Bloodstone, and Carey Jones as Man-Thing.

In a recent interview with Marvel.com, Giacchino spoke about how the colorized version of Werewolf by Night came to be. “When we shot it, we tried to— at least in my head, I always knew black and white was foremost, the first version we were going to do,” he explained. “But I also kept an eye on what we were doing color-wise, in hopes that if we did a color version, it could be fun.” So I think it’s just a fun, nice way to reintroduce it to the world in a different way for them to experience Werewolf By Night.”

Werewolf by Night in Color releases on Disney+ on October 20, 2023. The black-and-white version of Werewolf by Night is currently streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.