HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series to Start Over, Focus on John Stewart

The good news is that Warner Bros Discovery hasn’t cancelled the Green Lantern series in development. The bad news is it’s going to be a much longer wait. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the HBO Max series in its original form may have been too expensive for notoriously cost-cutting new CEO David Zaslav, as it was to heavily feature outer space settings. Showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith completed scripts for eight episodes, which will all now become tax write-offs. And don’t expect to see Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine as Guy Gardner and Alan Scott in the immediate future, although “Sources indicate that Berlanti Productions is eager to work with both actors when and if the project, which currently has a script-to-series commitment, moves forward. ”

Instead, look for the new show to focus on John Stewart, who was apparently off the table during the show’s original development. The black Green Lantern was a popular part of the various Justice League cartoons, as well as the star of a recent DC DTV movie. Curiously, he was also forbidden by WB from appearing in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and replaced with Martian Manhunter. Fans assumed at the time that the studio didn’t want to create any confusion with the Green Lantern series, but if he wasn’t available for that either it suggests a different project may have been the hold-up.

Grahame-Smith will no longer be involved, as the show gets kicked back to early development, presumably with a more earthbound focus and fewer powered people. And while the decision has nothing to do with the recent promotions of James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC, who don’t take office until Nov 1, they’ll no doubt have a say in the new version of the show once it begins again.

