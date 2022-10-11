Marvel’s Ironheart Series Adds Sonia Denis in a Mystery Role

Anticipation for Marvel’s Ironheart has reached peak levels following the title character’s brief appearance in the latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But although production has to be nearing its end by now, a new addition to the cast has been announced. Variety is reporting that Sonia Denis has booked a role in the upcoming series on Disney+. Unfortunately, like most of the show’s other supporting players, her role remains a tightly-guarded secret.

Denis recently earned an Emmy nomination for her work on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. She has also worked as a writer on Paramount+’s Guilty Party. But as an actress, it seems like she only has a few bit parts to her name. Her biggest acting gig to date appears to be voicing Evie on Adult Swim’s Birdgirl animated series. Denis has previously shown up in HBO’s High Maintenance and the web series Brown Girls. She also lent her voice to an episode of BoJack Horseman in 2019.

Marvel began shooting Ironheart in Atlanta earlier this summer. The studio also screened early footage from the series at last month’s D23 Expo. But before the show hits Disney+ next year, headliner Dominique Thorne will make her first appearance as Riri Williams in Wakanda Forever, where she will build the first prototype of her flying armored suit inspired by Tony Stark’s Iron Man technology. Production on Ironheart is also expected to move to Chicago in the next few weeks.

Chinaka Hodge is guiding Ironheart‘s development as head writer and executive producer. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes will each direct half of the series’ six episodes. Other cast members include Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins/The Hood, with supporting roles portrayed by Shakira Barrera, Lyric Ross, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes, and Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola. Jim Rash is also reprising his role as the dean of MIT from Captain America: Civil War.

Ironheart will premiere on Disney+ in the fall of 2023.

