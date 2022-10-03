Dominique Thorne Talks Black Panther, Ironheart Auditions

When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits the big screen in November, it won’t just be Wakandan heroes soaring into action. Dominique Thorne will make her MCU debut as Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart. If she’d had her way initially, however, she’d have debuted in the first Black Panther, for which she auditioned as a sophomore in college. She recalls the process for EW.

“They said, ‘We’d love to work with you in the future, but you just don’t have enough experience right now,'” Thorne says. “At the time, I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, sure, okay. That’s what you tell everybody, isn’t it?’ But I guess they meant what they said.” For the sequel, Marvel producer Nate Moore asked her if she was familiar with Ironheart, and when she responded in the affirmative, offered her the role on the spot.

Thonre describes her Riri as very grounded, for a character that can fly in an armor suit. “I love the fact that she is just fully herself,” Thorne says. “She’s definitely not the typical or traditional superhero. She’s very much Riri Williams, the 19-year-old student first, and then there’s this whole Ironheart business that she has to figure out.”

Presumably she’ll have it figured out by the time her own Disney+ series and the Armor Wars movie come around. Are you looking forward to seeing Ironheart on the big screen? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: Ironheart Vol. 1: Those With Courage

