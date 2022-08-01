The Boys Season 4 Promotes Cameron Crovetti To Series Regular

Ryan Butcher is getting an expanded role when The Boys returns to Prime Video for its fourth season. After the season 3 finale teased his character’s dark future, Amazon (via Deadline) has officially upped Cameron Crovetti to series regular status for The Boys season 4. Additionally, the show’s producers have cast two new superhumans who will appear in the upcoming episodes.

The Boys’ first season finale introduced Ryan, where he was played by Parker Corno. Crovetti began playing the role in season 2. Ryan’s introduction as the son of Homelander and Butcher’s wife, Becca, signaled a major deviation from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s original comic book series. Although Ryan possesses all of Homelander’s abilities, Becca raised him to be far more compassionate than his famous father ever was.

Butcher became a surrogate father figure to Ryan himself after Becca was killed in the final episode of season 2. But after the pair fell out in season 3, Ryan reconnected with Homelander. And in the season’s very last shot, Ryan flashed a wicked smile after Homelander killed a civilian in front of a crowd of cheering onlookers. That was an ominous hint about what Ryan’s future may hold.

Meanwhile, Valorie Curry (The Lost Symbol) and Susan Heyward (Orange is the New Black) are joining the series as Firecracker and Sister Sage, respectively. Amazon isn’t giving us any more info concerning their power sets or character arcs. Regardless, neither supe appears to have any basis in the comics. But it helps that both actresses have some experience in the superhero realm. Curry portrayed Dot Everest in Amazon’s reboot of The Tick, while Heyward starred as Deena Pilgrim in Sony’s short-lived adaptation of Powers, based on the comic by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming.

Amazon Prime hasn’t set a start date for The Boys season 4 to begin filming. However, the upcoming spinoff series, Gen V, will likely premiere in late 2022 or in 2023.

Are you excited to see more of Ryan when The Boys returns? Do you have any additional theories about the other new supes joining the cast? Let us know in the comments down below!

Recommended Reading: The Boys Omnibus Vol. 1

