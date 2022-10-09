The Doctor’s Time is Up In Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor Trailer

In Doctor Who, there is only one constant among the Doctors: Everything changes. Since the revival series began in 2005, fans have witnessed fan-favorite Doctors played by Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi take part in one final adventure before regenerating into their successor. Now, it’s the Thirteenth Doctor’s turn to say goodbye. Jodie Whittaker’s final appearance in the role will be the upcoming special, Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor. And at New York Comic Con, fans got a glimpse at what’s to come in a new trailer.

Curiously, one of the Daleks has warned the Doctor that his race will soon invade the Earth. This coincides with the disappearance of prominent seismologists around the world, and it has all the makings of a trap. Additionally, The Master (Sacha Dhawan) seems to confirm this when he tells the Doctor that this is the day that she will be erased from existence.

If that wasn’t enough, the Cybermen are also involved in this assault on the Doctor that takes place in multiple times. Even a Time Lord, or a Time Lady, can only handle so much. All we know for sure is that this will be the Thirteenth Doctor’s final battle, but not the Doctor’s. As previously announced. Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as the Fourteenth Doctor. And he will make his first appearance in the role once Whittaker’s Doctor surrenders the stage.

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor will premiere on October 23.

What do you think about the trailer? And will you miss Whittaker’s Doctor? Let us know in the comment section below!

