NYCC Picard Season 3 Trailer Reveals the Show’s Villains

We heard a lot of hints at San Diego Comic-Con regarding who Picard and the original TNG crew might face in the third and final season. The latest trailer, which just premiered at New York Comic Con, gives us some answers. The female villain teased will be played by Amanda Plummer and named Vadic. And the character played by Brent Spiner? Well, let’s just say we’ve seen him before…as well as another old face associated with him.

In perhaps the best meta-joke, Worf appears to have gone full Steven Seagal-in-Buddhist mode and declares himself a pacifist. Beverly Crusher sends a distress signal that gets Picard’s attention, and the old crew, plus Raffi and Seven, get back together for a rescue.

Take a look at the trailer below:

It looks like we can prepare for a lot of space battle action, with a dedicated villain looking to destroy the Federation, as they do. And it seems two major villains might team up to take the old gang down. With this set as the final season of Picard, nobody is safe. Although one hopes everyone involved with Star Trek learned their lesson with Kirk’s death, and won’t pull something quite like that ever again.

What do you think of the villain reveals? Let us know in comments!

