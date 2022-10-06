Eiza González Denies Elektra Casting For Daredevil: Born Again

Matt Murdock is heading to Disney+ in 2024’s Daredevil: Born Again. Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil from the Netflix series, and Daredevil‘s Vincent D’Onofrio will also return to the series as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. However, more casting rumors regarding key characters are now beginning to circulate, including Eiza González for Elektra Natchios. It makes sense that fans might link González to a Marvel property given her rising star power, but she shut down all speculation in a series of Tweets.

González definitively tweeted that she would not be appearing in Daredevil: Born Again. With her current contractual commitments to other projects, it simply wouldn’t be possible even if she were asked.

I feel like I’m just gonna get it out of the way because, One I’m confused as for the amount of hate over this and two I feel like it saves people energy. No I’m not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I have already a on going series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. Ur welcome — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) October 5, 2022

Unfortunately, González received harmful messages regarding the buzz surrounding Elektra. Despite the negativity, González graciously sent her best wishes to the cast as she will be “watching” when the show arrives.

Id appreciate if I could live free of negative ill intended messages about me playing/stealing? a role that I don’t even know about. Thank you and wishing you all the best — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) October 5, 2022

Hopefully I’ll get to play a cool superhero at one point of my career and it will be tons of fun and I’d be honored to be even considered. Meanwhile, I’ll be watching Daredevil and sending that cast all the love — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) October 5, 2022

In the Netflix series, Elektra is an elite assassin who originally started as a love interest for Matt Murdock. However, Elektra’s violent nature causes a schism with Murdock, resulting in a breakup. Élodie Yung played Elektra in the Netflix series. Before Yung, Jennifer Garner famously portrayed the assassin in 2003’s Daredevil and the 2005 spinoff, Elektra.

The plot for Daredevil: Born Again remains under wraps. It is also unknown if any other actors from the Netflix show will reprise their roles. Nonetheless, the series received an 18-episode commitment so the future sounds bright for the blind vigilante.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ in early 2024.

Who should play Elektra? Leave your predictions in the comments!

Recommended Reading: Daredevil by Chip Zdarsky Vol. 3: Through Hell

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.