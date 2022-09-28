Jen Meets Man Bull and El Aguila In She-Hulk Episode 7 Preview Clip

If there’s one thing that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has made us realize, it’s that there are already more superhumans in the MCU than the movies let on. Unfortunately, most of them are so D-List that not even Sony would make films about them. Regardless, two of the more ridiculous Marvel villains are making their debut in She-Hulk episode 7: Man Bull and El Aguila.

Within this week’s preview clip, Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters is visiting the retreat run by Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) a.k.a. The Abomination. Blonsky seems to sincerely be trying to reinvent himself as a therapist for the superhuman community. That’s what brought Man Bull (Nate Hurd) and El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett) into the picture. And Jen is far from impressed.

This episode will also feature the debut of a few other lesser known Marvel villains, including Porcupine. But if you’re holding out for Daredevil, it seems like he’s being saved for the penultimate episode of the season in two weeks.

The seventh episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ tonight at midnight.

