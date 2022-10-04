WandaVision’s Emma Caulfield Returning For Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer were delighted to see Emma Caulfield join the MCU last year when WandaVision aired on Disney+. But it looks like her time playing in the Marvel sandbox isn’t over yet. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Caulfield confirmed that she will reprise her role as Sarah Proctor in the upcoming spinoff series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Caulfield, who starred in five seasons of Buffy as vengeance demon-turned-Scooby Gang member Anya, appeared in four episodes of WandaVision as Sarah, a resident of Westview, New Jersey. Once Wanda Maximoff took over the town and used her reality-bending powers to make it resemble a black-and-white ‘50s sitcom, Sarah assumed the persona of Dottie Jones, an old-fashioned suburban housewife who ran the town’s social scene. As Dottie, she also had no memory of her previous life as Sarah until she was freed from Wanda’s hex.

Unfortunately, the news of Caulfield’s return to the MCU comes on the heels of a more shocking revelation. In the same interview, Caulfield announced that she’s been struggling with multiple sclerosis for over a decade, and nobody else who worked on WandaVision – not even head writer Jac Schaeffer – knew about her diagnosis while the show was in production. But although filming the series in the grueling Los Angeles heat “exacerbated her symptoms,” she’s eager to come back for Coven of Chaos with the right safeguards in place.

“I am going back to work!” said Caulfield. “Everyone has been notified that needs to be notified. I can’t put myself through what I did with WandaVision again. I can’t do that. They did nothing wrong [and] they had no idea what was going on with me. They didn’t ask anything of me that was like, ‘I need to call my agent!’ They’re asking me to just sit and chat and do my dialogue. It’s not hard. [I told them now] knowing that I shouldn’t be out in this heat at all. And if I am, I need to be taking way more precautions than I am.”

A new series featuring Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness was announced during last year’s Disney+ Day event. Marvel was originally developing the spinoff under the title of Agatha: House of Harkness. However, the studio confirmed the subtitle’s change to Coven of Chaos at San Diego Comic-Con back in July. Schaeffer will also return as the show’s head writer and executive producer.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will premiere on Disney+ in late 2023 or early 2024.

Are you happy to hear that Caulfield is reprising her role in the series? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Avengers: Vision & The Scarlet Witch – A Year in the Life

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.