Kevin Feige Says Werewolf by Night Will Impact the MCU’s Future

Monsters are heading to the MCU just in time for Halloween, as Werewolf by Night will be Marvel’s first official holiday special. Although the studio has released horror projects before (Moon Knight and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Werewolf by Night feels different thanks to its throwback vibes to the monster movies of the ’30s and ’40s. In other words, the special feels like its own entity, which leaves questions about how it fits into the MCU. Undoubtedly, one person who can answer these questions is Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip via IGN, Feige discussed the originality of Werewolf by Night. In the MCU, everything has a purpose. So in typical Feige fashion, he teased what the special’s horror elements mean for Marvel going forward.

“We wanted to explore entirely new characters and entirely new sides of the MCU with this unusual, fun, and frightening spin on the supernatural,” said Feige. “We’re introducing a world that will ultimately become quite important to the future of the MCU.”

The special stars Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell, a monster hunter who takes on the persona of Werewolf by Night. The clip teases Russell’s transformation into a monstrous creature as hunters descend on Bloodstone Manor. Bernal’s co-star, Laura Donnelly, stressed the unconventionality of the project, which should leave fans in awe of the fresh world that’s been created.

“It’s something brand new that we’ve never seen in this universe before,” said Donnelly. “The scale and imagination of this process is wonderful.”

Werewolf by Night premieres on Disney+ on October 7.

What do you make of Feige’s comments? How do you think this special will impact the future of the MCU? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

