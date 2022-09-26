First Werewolf by Night Reactions Love Marvel’s Foray Into Horror

Thanks to the junket press, and a surprise public screening at Austin’s Fantastic Fest, the first Werewolf by Night reactions hit social media last night. Marvel Studios‘ first major crack at a full-on horror special appears to have satisfied press and early viewers across the board. And that’s even by the usually positive-leaning standards of Marvel first reactions. If a negative or even mixed reaction exists, it hasn’t come across our feeds yet.

Here’s a sampling of those that have. First, those that appreciate the classic horror homages.

#WerewolfByNight is a classic Hollywood monster movie you won’t want to end. SPOOKY and STRIKING, it’s one of the coolest things EVER to come out of the MCU. @GaelGarciaB is thrilling to watch suppress the beast within. More Jack Russell! What can’t @m_giacchino do at this point? pic.twitter.com/P1AB1702td — Daniel Baptista – The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) September 26, 2022

Monster hunters with rad weapons, awesome creatures, crazy black and white gore, #WerewolfByNight is a love letter to old school monster movies in a tight hour long package. #FantasticFest #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/XnIIUUqQFz — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) September 26, 2022

Michael Giacchino’s #WerewolfByNight captures the aesthetic of old 40s Hollywood horror but with a Marvel flair. It’s has the right amount of suspense to draw you in and get you terrified. Gael García Bernal is fantastic and Lauren Donnelly is bad ass!@MarvelStudios @m_giacchino pic.twitter.com/3Xxb6VwElP — Anthony – The Movie Podcast (@AJJetset) September 26, 2022

It’s Marvel reinventing itself again. #WerewolfByNight is the scary breath that the MCU never promised but successfully fulfilled, with pinches of fun and violence, and symbolically homages to old horror movies. Giacchino debuted on a high (and I mean musically too). — Main Middle Man (@mainmiddleman) September 26, 2022

A relative lack of CG may placate those who often complain about MCU climaxes:

#werewolfbynight feels like an instant classic and immediately rewatchable. The fact that the entire production was as practical as possible – from the set, to the costumes, etc made this feel realer than any thing we’ve seen in the MCU. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) September 26, 2022

The best Disney+ show?

The Marvel Disney+ shows have been a bit all over the map quality wise, but #WerewolfByNight is easily the best thing they’ve done. Yes even better than #MoonKnight (which you all know I loved) pic.twitter.com/JYhwimtJgm — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) September 26, 2022

Awesome characters!

Hats off to @m_giacchino for taking directorial risks that pay off in #WerewolfByNight, delivering awesome characters and monsters in a violent black & white saga. Elsa kicks ass. Jack is a great, unpredictable addition. Hope to see more. I immediately wanted to watch again. pic.twitter.com/whtr7VdzMV — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 26, 2022

Marvel’s most violent production yet? (Not the highest bar, but still…)

I’ve just attended a theatrical screening of Marvel Studios’ #WerewolfByNight. Unexpected to see the MCU at Fantastic Fest but man. That was such a fun time at the movies. Most violent thing Marvel has done yet. @m_giacchino has made a hell of a directorial debut! pic.twitter.com/5K2FQ2Kc4d — Ernesto Valenzuela (@ThisIs_Ernesto) September 26, 2022

Make Marvel weird again:

#WerewolfByNight is the most idiosyncratic MCU project since GOTG. As good? No. But it’s a remarkable breath of fresh air to see Marvel try something like this, as its tone and style are VERY MUCH that of the trailer. More like this, please. Comics are weird. Let’s be weird. pic.twitter.com/Z2kCmEYohM — Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) September 26, 2022

The rest are all like this. Now, initial enthusiasm for an MCU project seems normal. However, the lack of any hesitation or even minor reservations seems to bode well for the Oct 7 streaming release. Though parental discretion sounds advised.

Do you have high hopes for Werewolf by Night? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: Werewolf By Night: The Complete Collection Vol. 1

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.