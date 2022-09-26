First Werewolf by Night Reactions Love Marvel’s Foray Into Horror

Thanks to the junket press, and a surprise public screening at Austin’s Fantastic Fest, the first Werewolf by Night reactions hit social media last night. Marvel Studios‘ first major crack at a full-on horror special appears to have satisfied press and early viewers across the board. And that’s even by the usually positive-leaning standards of Marvel first reactions. If a negative or even mixed reaction exists, it hasn’t come across our feeds yet.

Here’s a sampling of those that have. First, those that appreciate the classic horror homages.

A relative lack of CG may placate those who often complain about MCU climaxes:

The best Disney+ show?

Awesome characters!

Marvel’s most violent production yet? (Not the highest bar, but still…)

Make Marvel weird again:

The rest are all like this. Now, initial enthusiasm for an MCU project seems normal. However, the lack of any hesitation or even minor reservations seems to bode well for the Oct 7 streaming release. Though parental discretion sounds advised.

Do you have high hopes for Werewolf by Night? Let us know in comments.

