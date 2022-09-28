Lisa Kudrow Will Star in Taika Waititi’s Time Bandits Series For Apple TV+

Three years ago, Taika Waititi added a re-imagining of Time Bandits to his never-ending slate of upcoming projects. Since then, he’s turned his attention elsewhere. But it sounds like his take on Terry Gilliam’s 1981 fantasy film is finally picking up steam. According to The Hollywood Reporter, former Friends star Lisa Kudrow has booked a leading role in Waititi’s Time Bandits series on Apple TV+.

Gilliam’s original Time Bandits followed an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin who joined a band of time-traveling thieves who stole various historical relics. The logline for the TV adaptation indicates that Waititi’s series will largely adhere to that premise, with Kal-El Tuck starring as the new Kevin. Other cast members include Charlyne Yi, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Kiera Thompson, and Rachel House.

Aside from her Emmy-winning turn as Phoebe Buffay, Kudrow also had a recurring role on Netflix’s Space Force. She is also known for co-creating and starring in Showtime’s Web Therapy from 2011 until 2015. Earlier this year, she appeared in Better Nate Than Ever, which premiered on Disney+.

The report doesn’t offer any hints about Kudrow’s Time Bandits character. But if the show is sticking close to its predecessor, she could be playing Pansy or Mrs. Ogre, the roles played by Shelley Duvall and Katherine Helmond in the original film. Or she could be playing a brand new character created for the series.

Waititi is co-writing Time Bandits and he will direct its first two episodes as well. Additionally, Waititi will serve as an executive producer alongside Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, Garrett Basch, and Handmade Films. Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios, and MRC Television are also on board as producers.

Apple TV+ hasn’t announced a release date for Time Bandits.

