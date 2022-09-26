Soldier Boy Does Line Kicks in The Boys Season 3 Blooper Reel

Being the most chaotic show on TV means The Boys comes with some extra perks beyond its top-notch storytelling. The series’ bonkers premise makes it understandably hard for the actors to finish a scene in one take. But fortunately for the rest of us, this leads to some of the most hilarious outtake reels we’ve ever seen. Now, Amazon Prime is upholding that tradition by releasing the official gag reel for The Boys season 3.

Anyone hoping to see more of Karl Urban’s (Billy Butcher) on-set antics will be disappointed to learn that he doesn’t get a lot of screen time in this year’s blooper reel. Regardless, his castmates were more than willing to pick up the slack. Jack Quaid (Hughie) makes a case for himself as the new season’s MVP as he cracks jokes with Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman). Erin Moriarty (Starlight) also managed to generate a few laughs, whether by looking directly at the camera by mistake or failing to drink a White Claw in one gulp.

Aside from this, the reel features the usual assortment of mean-mugging, bird-flipping, and even a few line kicks from Jensen Ackles, who joined the show’s cast this year as Soldier Boy. Ackles was also able to keep the mood light during one of his big fight scenes with Anthony Starr (Homelander), who botched a take himself by getting his fist caught in his own American flag cape. Another welcome presence is Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), whose natural Irish accent occasionally slipped out during filming.

The Boys’ cast and crew finally reconvened last month to start production on season 4. Viewers are eagerly anticipating any new info about the series’ highly-anticipated return. But for now, Amazon still hasn’t announced a release date for the upcoming episodes. In the meantime, the show’s first live-action spinoff, Gen V, recently wrapped production.

What’s your favorite moment from the season 3 gag reel? Tell us your picks in the comment section below!

