The Boys Creator Defends Erin Moriarty From Cyberbullies

Earlier this week, Erin Moriarty spoke out about misogynistic and hateful messages she recevied regarding her role on The Boys. Now, series creator Eric Kripke has stepped to defend his star. In a tweet referencing Variety’s story about Moriarty, Kripke told the “trolls” that they’re “causing real pain to people with real feelings.” Kripke continued and tweeted, “If you can’t be kind, then eat a bag of d****, f*** off to the sun & don’t watch #TheBoys, we don’t want you.” defends Erin Moriarty

Hi trolls! One, this is literally the opposite of the show’s fucking message. Two, you’re causing pain to real people with real feelings. Be kind. If you can’t be kind, then eat a bag of dicks, fuck off to the sun & don’t watch #TheBoys, we don’t want you. #TheBoysTV https://t.co/ZQmRlljyS6 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) September 7, 2022



Yesterday, Moriarty, who plays Starlight, reposted an article from Anna, also known as @butcherscanary on Instagram, about the betrayal committed by fans toward the actress. The article used the hashtag “#IStandWithStarlight” to show support for Moriarty. In her Instagram post, Moriarty said, “I do feel silenced. I do feel dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed.” Moriarty also wrote, “This does break my heart – I’ve opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against.”

One of Moriarty’s costars, Antony Starr, quickly supported Kripke’s tweet in defense of Moriarty. Replying to Kripke’s tweet, Starr, who plays Homelander in The Boys, tweeted, “Amen to that, sir. Be kind people. It’s easy.” Additionally, Starr retweeted Anna’s article about how misogyny in fandom culture is being normalized and how it can’t be neglected.

While season 3 concluded this past July, season 4 is currently in production. It will not premiere until 2023 at the earliest. All episodes of The Boys are available on Amazon Prime Video.

