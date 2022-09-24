The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Blooper Reel Features On-Set Hijinks

Just because the space-time continuum is in shambles doesn’t mean you can’t have any fun. The latest season of The Umbrella Academy featured the show’s usual mix of levity and drama. But even while filming serious moments, the cast couldn’t help bursting into the occasional giggle fit. As part of today’s Tudum festivities, Netflix released the full gag reel for The Umbrella Academy season 3, featuring six whole minutes of line flubs, wardrobe malfunctions, and more.

Most of the outtakes involve the actors messing up their dialogue, either by talking too fast or by conveying a little too much emotion during a scene. Of course, it isn’t always their fault. A few technical mishaps come into play as well. In the case of Tom Hopper (Luther), it’s hard to give a serious line-reading while jogging on a treadmill that won’t slow down. The same goes for Robert Sheehan, who couldn’t act out one of Klaus’ many death scenes this year as long as the fake buffalo horn “impaled” through his chest kept falling off.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are lots of other hilarious moments, from Genesis Rodriguez (Sloane) getting hair in her face to Elliot Page (Viktor) struggling to leave a tip at a diner. And despite his own character’s cold disposition, not even Colm Feore (Sir Reginald Hargreeves) was above botching a scene or two. But in the end, the cast always found ways to keep the mood light, including the occasional dance break.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy received top marks from critics and fans when it originally hit Netflix in June. Unfortunately, our time with the Hargreeves family is about to come to an end. Last month, the streaming service renewed the series for a fourth and final season. The release date for the last episodes has yet to be announced.

What’s your favorite part of the season 3 blooper reel? Tell us your picks in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Umbrella Academy Vol. 3

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.