Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy Will End With Season 4

It’s no surprise, considering the series will shortly run out of comics to adapt. Nonetheless, the news became official today. Netflix‘s The Umbrella Academy will conclude with a fourth and final season. At the same time, Netflix will extend its deal with show creator-write-director-executive producer Steve Blackman. Seasons 1-3 of the show adapted the main storyline of the print run; season 4 could take on the spinoff miniseries Tales From The Umbrella Academy.

All Blackman will reveal, per the press release, is “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago. But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Netflix confirms that Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will return. Other cast members will confirm at a later date. The fourth season’s release date also remains unknown.

Blackman’s next projects at Netflix will include an adaptation of the post-apocalyptic PlayStation game Horizon Zero Dawn, and the original thriller Orbital, set aboard the international space station.

