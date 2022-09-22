Sandman’s Neil Gaiman Explains Why Show Hasn’t Been Renewed Yet

Ever since its streaming debut on August 5, The Sandman has been one of the most-watched series on Netflix. According to the Netflix Top 10 list, the series debuted at number one on the global top 10 with over 69 million hours viewed. With strong viewership numbers, it may surprise some to learn that the series has not been renewed for season 2. However, Neil Gaiman, the co-creator of the original comic and one of the driving forces behind the show, explained the lack of renewal in a recent Twitter post. Sandman’s Neil Gaiman.

Gaiman noted that the “date harvesting” on the series just finished. According to Gaiman, fans watching the episodes at their own pace made it harder for Netflix to collect data. Additionally, Gaiman even told fans to stop pestering Netflix to renew the series.

You can read Gaiman’s entire message below.

Sandman Season 1 dropped Aug 5th. The data harvesting has only just finished – and is complicated by a lot of people not binge-watching it, but spreading it out, letting episodes sink in before watching the next. Telling @netflix to hurry up won’t make decisions s happen faster. https://t.co/T69cV45r7W — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 21, 2022

Netflix’s adaptation stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus/Dream, the personification of dreams. In captivity for over 100 years, Dream eventually escapes and sets out to bring back order to his realm, The Dreaming. In addition to Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook co-stars as the Corinthian, with Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, and Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven.

The Sandman‘s first season is now streaming on Netflix.

If you want to see a second season, then leave your answer in the comments below!

Recommended Reading: The Sandman Book One

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.