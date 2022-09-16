She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5! She-Hulk Episode 3.

If the teaser from the end of this week’s episode is any indication, everyone’s favorite Marvel lawyer will soon appear. The fifth episode of She-Hulk has premiered, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5.

As revealed in the closing moments of last week’s episode, Titania is out of jail and she’s co-opted Jen’s She-Hulk name for herself. Titania not only trademarked the name, she’s using it for her beauty products and suing Jen for infringement. At first, Jen just lets it go despite her clear discomfort with Titania’s actions. However, she is finally forced to take action at the insistence of her boss, Holden Holliway. And despite Jen’s desire to represent herself and countersue Titania, Holliway convinces her to use Mallory Book, one of the firm’s top lawyers.

Meanwhile, Augustus “Pug” Pugliese approaches Jen’s friend and paralegal, Nikki Ramos, with a request for a favor. In exchange for helping him secure some collectible sneakers, Pug agrees to help Nikki find someone who can create clothing for Jen’s green alter ego. After buying knockoff Avengers shirts and merchandise to get a lead, Pug and Nikki actually manage to find the eccentric designer, Luke Jacobson. He’s the man who creates superhero outfits for a wide array of clients. Regardless, Luke isn’t initially impressed by Jen when she gets her consultation. But he eventually relents and agrees to make clothes for her.

In court, Mallory proves to be a very effective litigator, but Jen’s previous attempts to distance herself from the She-Hulk moniker hurt her case. So much so that the judge leans towards summary judgment against Jen since she didn’t establish a pattern of using the name for herself. After a chance meeting with one of her recent dates, Todd, Jen realizes that she can win the case. She just has to parade everyone she went out with as She-Hulk and totally humiliate herself.

For the most part, that’s exactly what happens. Although She-Hulk’s one-time dates testify on her behalf, most of them are not complimentary towards her. Even Arthur, the guy she slept with, admits that he wouldn’t date Jen. He only wanted She-Hulk. However, this display is enough to convince the judge that Jen is the rightful owner of the name and rules against Titania. Predictably, Titania promises Jen that it isn’t over between them. In the aftermath, Jen thinks she’s found a new friend in Mallory. That’s why it stings so much when Mallory makes it clear that they are not friends.

The one thing that makes Jen feel better is that she’s excited to see what Luke made for her. Off-screen, Jen tries on the new outfits including one that can keep up with her change from Jen to She-Hulk. Away from Jen’s sight, Luke berates one of his employees for a potential breach of confidentiality…before covering up Daredevil’s yellow mask. So that’s why Matt Murdock’s coming to Los Angeles…

