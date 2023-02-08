Scott Snyder and Jock’s Wytches Gets an Animated Series at Amazon

After enjoying success with Invincible and The Boys Presents: Diabolical, Amazon Prime Video has found a new indie comic to turn into an animated series. According to Variety, the streaming service has ordered an adaptation of Wytches, based on the Image Comics title created by Scott Snyder and the comic book artist known as Jock.

Wytches follows the members of the Rook family— Charlie and his wife, Lucy, and their teenage daughter, Sailor. After the sudden disappearance of a school bully prompts rumors that Sailor killed her, the family relocates to a small New Hampshire community. Unfortunately, these rumors follow Sailor to her new town, which harbors a few supernatural secrets of its own, including the practice of sacrificing innocents to the the titular creatures in exchange for personal favors. Snyder and Jock produced six issues of the series before concluding their story in 2015.

The adaptation hails from Plan B Entertainment, which secured the book’s screen rights after its first issue bowed in 2014. The studio originally planned to adapt the comic as a film. But in 2021, Snyder revealed that the project was being re-developed as a TV show. Last we heard, Snyder himself was writing the script for the first episode and Jock was handling storyboards. It’s not clear if this is still the case. Regardless, both creators will executive produce the series with Plan B, Project 51 Productions’ Kevin Kolde, and Amazon Studios.

“Driven by the pairing of Scott and Jock along with our partners at Plan B and Project 51 Productions, Wytches fuses nail biting horror and evocative drama while unearthing the dark lore surrounding an ancient burrow of witches,” said, Melissa Wolfe, head of animation for Amazon Studios. “Given the haunting and intimate nature of Scott and Jock’s well regarded comic series, we are looking forward to delivering their creative vision to our global audience and expanding our growing roster of animated series.”

“Wytches is possibly my most personal work,” added Snyder. “It’s all about the monsters that dwell beneath the surface of things, both literally and figuratively. I’ve been intimately involved with this animated series from the start. And I can honestly say that I love this show as much as the book, if not more. The animation brings the incredible art by Jock to life, and the episodic format expands the world of Wytches, taking the characters and mythology to terrifying new places. Jock and I are deeply grateful to Plan B Entertainment, Kevin Kolde, and Amazon Studios for believing in Wytches and giving us a chance to make this show dark, personal, twisted, and very special.”

Are you excited to see what Amazon has planned for Wytches? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Wytches, Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.