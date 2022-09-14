The CW’s Gotham Knights Series Officially Starts Production

As gamers all over the world prepare for the release of Gotham Knights on next-gen consoles next month, there’s still the matter of that other upcoming DC project that shares the same name. Last year, The CW greenlit a new TV series with a similar premise of having Batman’s surrogate children become Gotham City’s defenders in the wake of the Dark Knight’s death. However, the heroes gracing the small screen look very different from their video game counterparts. And now that the show has moved past the pilot stage, it’s time for their story begin in earnest.

Some of the filmmakers behind the Gotham Knights recently took to social media to announce that yesterday marked the official start of production on the first season’s remaining episodes. Co-creator Natalie Abrams, co-executive producer Jeffrey Hunt, and star Tyler DiChiara are among those who shared new posts on Twitter and Instagram to celebrate. You can check out Abrams’ post below.

Day 1 of production on #GothamKnights. Let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/FdhLV0BvfD — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) September 13, 2022

Oscar Morgan headlines Gotham Knights as Turner Hayes, the adopted son of Bruce Wayne. When his father is suddenly killed and his secret identity is exposed to the world, Gotham erupts into chaos. The GCPD soon brings in three suspects in Bruce’s murder case, all of whom proclaim their innocence. But when Turner becomes a person of interest himself, he goes on the run with the others in an attempt to clear their names.

The first trailer for Gotham Knights premiered online in May, mere weeks after filming wrapped on its pilot episode. Unfortunately, most fans weren’t impressed by what they saw. Many viewers decried the series’ overtly teen-centric tone, along with the changes to familiar Batman characters like Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson) and Harvey Dent (Misha Collins). But this didn’t stop The CW from ordering the project to series earlier this year. It’s also worth pointing out that cameras are beginning to role just one month after Nexstar Media Group acquired a majority stake in the network, which might put the future of its DC programming in question. For now, however, things are moving forward as planned.

Gotham Knights will premiere on The CW sometime in 2023.

Will you be giving the series a chance when it airs next year? Let us know in the comments below!

