Pedro Pascal Puts the Spotlight On His Mandalorian Body Doubles

You may have noticed that Pedro Pascal was off shooting The Last of Us for HBO while The Mandalorian season 3 was in production. While Pascal lends his voice and likeness to Mando under the helmet, his body doubles, Brendan Wayne (top left) and Lateef Crowder (top right), appear in the Beskar armor far more often than Pascal himself does. Pascal has never attempted to hide this. And via Entertainment Weekly, Pascal praised both Wayne and Crowder for helping him shape Mando’s persona.

“It’s been a collaborative process from the beginning,” said Pascal. “I was given the opportunity to establish physical specificity in some ways at the start of the show, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t observing and picking up from what they’re doing and handing over so much of it as well. They do the heavy lifting.”

EW noted that Crowder had previously doubled for Pascal in Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Triple Frontier, which made Pascal excited to reunite with him on this series.

“When I knew [Crowder] was going to be putting on the suit for this, I was like, ‘Yes! I’m gonna look so cool!'” said Pascal.

Additionally, Pascal indicated that he had faith in Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni when he initially signed on to the series. And he feels that faith has been rewarded in the way that fans have received Mando and Grogu.

“I think it was so easy to trust how much Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni love Star Wars and [how they’re] taking that love and developing new ways of telling Star Wars stories,” said Pascal. “That’s a big safety net. But there were things, like, will this character be compelling? Will people want to follow him through these adventures? Will the richness of this parent-child relationship really reach everyone? So to see all of that surpass expectation is really exciting.”

The Mandalorian season 3 will hit Disney+ in February 2023.

Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

