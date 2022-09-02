Thor Meets Dionysus in a Deleted Love and Thunder Scene

Contrary to Taika Waititi’s earlier claims, deleted scenes from Thor: Love and Thunder will be included on the film’s Blu-ray release next month. And thanks to IGN, we have our first look at an exchange between Team Thor and Dionysus that didn’t make the sequel’s final cut. Dubbed “Looking for Zeus,” the scene finds Thor and his allies searching for Russell Crowe’s ruler of Mount Olympus. But instead, they encounter his youngest son, who clearly inherited a brash personality from his father.

Be warned—any fans who thought Love and Thunder didn’t take itself seriously enough probably aren’t going to be won over by this new clip. Because it features more of the same loosey-goosey humor that many critics felt sunk the movie. Former Penny Dreadful star Simon Russell Beale is predictably over-the-top as Dionysus, who brags about his VIP status without even the slightest hint of shame or self-awareness. The scene also features unfinished special effects, which means we occasionally get to see Waititi in his Korg mo-cap suit.

You can watch the new scene in the player below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This is actually one of four deleted scenes that will appear on Love and Thunder’s home media release. Other scenes contain additional footage of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). Fans can also expect another conversation featuring Thor and Zeus, who presents the Asgardian with a “special tool” after overhearing a discussion between him and his fellow heroes (presumably, this would have taken place before Thor stabbed the Greek god with his own lightning bolt).

Thor: Love and Thunder will begin streaming on Disney+ next Thursday, September 8. The film will then hit Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and DVD on September 27.

What do you think of this deleted scene from the sequel? Should the filmmakers have left it in? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Thor by Jason Aaron: The Complete Collection Vol. 1

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.