Megan Thee Stallion Will Cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Only two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s nine-episode run have debuted, which means there’s still a host of supporting players who have yet to be introduced. Many of these are cameos from other Marvel characters, including Charlie Cox’s much-talked-about return as Daredevil. However, one of these cameos comes straight from the real world. A new profile in The Cut reveals that rapper Megan thee Stallion has a role in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk.

Megan is currently basking in the success of her sophomore LP, Traumazine, which was released earlier this month, making her She-Hulk appearance a perfect cross-promotional opportunity. It’s unclear if Megan is making an appearance as herself on the show or if she’s playing a fictional character. Regardless, this isn’t the first time that Marvel has pulled from the world of pop music when casting its film & TV projects. Most recently, Harry Styles showed up as Eros/Starfox in a post-credits scene from Eternals. Other MCU actors like Zendaya (the Spider-Man trilogy) and Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye) have singing careers as well.

Regardless, this won’t be Megan thee Stallion’s first acting credit. She has previously guest-starred on episodes of NBC’s Good Girls and Starz’s P-Valley. Earlier this year, she was cast opposite Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang, and Megan Mullally in F***ing Identical Twins, an R-rated musical comedy from A24.

Technically, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Megan’s looming induction into the MCU. Rumors about her She-Hulk involvement began making the rounds last year. In an episode of his Everything Always video podcast, host Michael Roman claimed that the rapper would have a “recurring” role in the show. But time will tell if she sticks around for more than one episode.

The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits Disney+ this Thursday, September 1.

Are you excited to see Megan thee Stallion appear in the series? Who do you think she’s playing? Tell us your theories in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Recommended Reading: She-Hulk by Soule & Pulido: The Complete Collection

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.