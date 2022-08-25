Meet Jen’s Family In a New Clip From She-Hulk Episode 2

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law established that Jennifer Walters’ family knew that she was safe with her cousin, Bruce Banner. But they may not have been aware of Jennifer’s transformation. However, Jen’s secret is out ahead of tonight’s premiere of She-Hulk episode 2. And it looks like Jen’s literal courtroom heroics have cost her the job that she loved. Now, she has to face her family in a new clip from the second episode.

Perfect Strangers‘ Mark Linn-Baker is playing Jen’s father, Morris Walters, with Tess Malis Kincaid as Jen’s mother, Elaine Walters. Nicholas Cirillo portrays Jen’s annoying cousin, Ched, who just can’t resist bringing up the fact that she was fired. Rounding out the family are Michael H. Cole as Uncle Tucker, and Candice Rose as Aunt Melanie.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tatiana Maslany is very relatable in the scene as Jen’s family peppers her with questions about superheroes that she can’t even begin to answer. However, the most annoying part for Jen is the way her mother gives out her number to a stranger… right after telling Jen that he’s too young for her.

Seeing this, it’s understandable why Bruce decided to essentially move to his Mexican resort and stay far away from family gatherings. But it seems likely that we’ll see him again in tonight’s episode.

She-Hulk episode 2 will premiere at midnight on Thursday, August 25.

What do you think about the new preview scene from tonight’s episode? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: She-Hulk by Soule & Pulido: The Complete Collection

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.