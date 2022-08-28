Hulu Releases the Futurama Revival’s Episode Titles

Not many shows escape cancellation more than once, but Futurama isn’t a typical animated sci-fi comedy. However, by the time the series returns next year it will be nearly ten years since the previous episode. Fortunately, it sounds like the upcoming eighth season is already well in hand. Via ScreenRant, Hulu has released the Futurama revival’s episode titles.

Hulu’s order calls for 20 new episodes, but it will probably be split into two seasons of ten episodes each. For now, here are the currently revealed episode names:

“The Impossible Stream,”

“Rage Against The Vaccine,”

“Zapp Gets Cancelled,”

“The Prince And The Product,”

“Related To Items You’ve Viewed,”

“Children Of A Lesser Bog,”

“How The West Was 1010001,”

“I Know What You Did Last Xmas,”

“Parasites Regained,”

“All The Way Down.”

What can we glean from that list? “How The West Was 1010001” will probably be the show’s take on Westerns and Westworld. And we suspect “Parasites Regained” may be a sequel to season 3’s “Parasites Lost.” In that classic episode, Fry was physically and mentally improved by a colony of sentient worms living in his body. However, Fry forced the worms to leave his body because he was afraid Leela loved the changes they made to him, instead of loving him for himself.

Robot Santa seems likely to return in “I Know What You Did Last Xmas,” while Amy and Kiff’s children could return in “Children of a Lesser Bog.” Zapp Brannigan’s had fall from grace episodes before, and “Zapp Gets Cancelled” sounds like more of the same with cancel culture. And “Rage Against the Vaccine” will almost certainly parody the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent vaccine.

The Futurama revival will premiere on Hulu in 2023.

Are you looking forward to seeing the new season? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Futurama-O-Rama

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.