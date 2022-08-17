Jen Gets Triggered in Marvel’s Latest She-Hulk Clip

With only a few hours left until She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits Disney+, Marvel is sharing yet another scene from the first episode. We’ve already seen how Jennifer Walters’ training sessions with Bruce Banner provide a lot of the series’ comic relief. But as the latest She-Hulk clip shows us, not all of Bruce’s methods err on the side of caution.

In the aftermath of the car accident that causes her to absorb some of her famous cousin’s blood, Jen isn’t finding it easy to Hulk out at a moment’s notice. Luckily, Bruce comes up with the perfect solution to this problem. It just so happens that he already has a Stark Industries-branded torture chamber in his lab (for some reason), which he uses to help Jen get a handle on her transformations. Bruce probably could have found a safer way to test his cousin’s powers than by sending a wall of buzz saws her way. But where’s the fun in that?

You can check out the new clip in the player below.

Jen is able to transform at the last second and keep the spinning blades from grinding into her into. But as we saw in She-Hulk’s trailer, all of that fresh rage has to go somewhere, and Bruce is the only logical target. Unfortunately, we’ll have until tomorrow to see how Jen gets her payback.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ tomorrow, August 18.

