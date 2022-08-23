Galadriel Forms a New (Old) Fellowship in The Rings of Power Trailer

On the heels of House of the Dragon‘s first episode debuting to a massive 9.99 million viewers, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power looks ready to flex also. The timing can’t be coincidental. Just as the George R.R. Martin spinoff reminded audiences what they liked about Westeros and the Seven Kingdoms, The Rings of Power trailer arrives to bring back memories of what was best in Middle-earth. We’ve got trolls, wargs, Elves, Harfoots, Dwarves, and a familiar Galadriel putting a team together. Gollum’s not alive yet, but we can expect several preciousssss rings. And a look at Sauron back when he had a corporeal body.

Take a look in the video below:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s first two episodes arrive on Prime Video beginning Sept 1.

From the official synopsis: “Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

“Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

More fans wanted a Game of Thrones prequel series than some observers may have anticipated. We’ll see if the same holds true here.

What do you think of this trailer? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: J.R.R. Tolkien 4-Book Boxed Set: The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.