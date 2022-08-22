Eric Kripke Confirms That The Boys Season 4 Is Now Filming

Amazon subscribers had to endure a two-year wait between The Boys seasons 2 and 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, the wait for season 4 won’t be as long. Showrunner Eric Kripke and several principal cast members have announced that cameras are officially rolling on the new episodes, which all but guarantees a 2023 return for the series.

Cast members Karl Urban (Butcher) and Jack Quaid (Hughie) actually began teasing the start of production last week. But today marks the first proper day of filming. Additionally, Kripke shared the title page for the premiere episode’s script, revealing that the next new episode is called “Department of Dirty Tricks.” You can view Kripke’s post below.

The Boys typically borrows the names of story arcs from the comics for its episode titles. Regardless, this particular name doesn’t seem to come from Garth Ennis or Darick Robertson’s original series. But since it was written by David Reed, who recently penned two of season 3’s bloodiest episodes (including the finale), we can safely assume that it will jumpstart the new season on a delightfully gruesome note.

Kripke previously shared that The Boys’ first live-action spinoff, Gen V, will debut its first season on Amazon before the flagship series returns. He also confirmed a symbiotic relationship between the two shows, hinting that Gen V will set up new plot threads that The Boys will expand upon during its own fourth season.

Speculation continues to run rampant about what the producers have planned for The Boys’ future. But one thing we can definitely expect is a bigger role for Cameron Crovetti’s Ryan Butcher. He will be formally promoted as a series regular when season 4 arrives. We can also look forward to meeting two new supes named Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward).

Amazon hasn’t announced a release date for The Boys season 4.

