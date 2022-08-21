Hot Toys Calls in Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Grand Inquisitor

He has a history of striding into a new Star Wars show all cool and badass, then appearing to meet his demise much sooner than expected so that the true villain can be revealed. Nonetheless, we still love the Grand Inquisitor, who has the power to cure stomach impalements with pure hatred. That’s a resilient foe. Formerly of Rebels, this Jedi hunter made his live-action debut on the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series. From there, it was just a matter of time before Hot Toys brought his realistic design into screen-accurate three dimensions.

Per the official description, this figure “is meticulously crafted featuring a newly developed head sculpt with stunning likeness, skillfully tailored outfit, light-up chest armor light, luminous reflective effect on the belt, LED light-up double-bladed lightsaber, interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, a Darth Vader hologram and holoprojector, and a display base.”

Surprisingly, given the LEDs, he comes in at a lower-than-usual Hot Toys price of $260. As always, Sideshow Toys makes payment plans available. Expect this Pau’an punisher to ship approximately 14-17 months from now.

Take a look through the gallery below to see the figure in multiple action poses and closeups. Will he come inquiring to your home? Let us know in comments.

