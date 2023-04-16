George R.R. Martin Shares More Details About The Hedge Knight

Earlier this week, HBO and Max officially ordered another Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. The upcoming show is based upon George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk & Egg, a series of novellas that are set 90 years before Game of Thrones. And on his official site, Martin revealed that the first season will adapt the origin of Dunk & Egg, The Hedge Knight.

“Our premiere season will be an adaptation of the first of the three published novellas, The Hedge Knight, the tale of how Dunk & Egg first met during a tournament at Ashford Meadow,” related Martin. “The pilot script is already written, and I think it’s terrific. It was written by Ira Parker, who is no stranger to Westeros. He was part of Ryan Condal’s writing staff for the first season of House of the Dragon.”

“There is no date set yet for the series premiere, or even for the show to begin shooting… but the writing is well underway,” added Martin. “Ira has assembled a small but very talented team, and they are at it already, building on the foundations laid down last year in previous creative summits… and of course on the original novella. The Dunk & Egg novellas are fully-fleshed narratives more like the novels of A Song of Ice & Fire than the imaginary history of Fire & Blood; the stories are right there on the page, and our goal is to produce faithful adaptations of those tales for the screen.”

Martin confirmed that if the show is successful and renewed for additional seasons, the second and third novellas, The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight, would also be adapted. However, Martin acknowledged that he has yet to write the rest of Dunk & Egg’s adventures which would close out their story.

“That will take a few years,” said Martin. “Then comes the hard part. Before we reach the end of the published stories, I will need to find time to write all the other Dunk & Egg novellas that I have planned. There are… gulp… more of them than I had once thought. There’s The Village Hero and the Winterfell story, the one with the She-Wolves, and maybe I need to write that Dornish adventure too to slip in between The Hedge Knight and The Sworn Sword, and after that there are… ah… more.”

“I just need to finish The Winds of Winter, and then do either A Dream of Spring or volume two of Fire & Blood, and slip in a new Dunk & Egg between each of those in my copious spare time,” continued Martin. “And that will keep me ahead of Ira and his merry crew… for a few more years.”

