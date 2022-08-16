Amazon Confirms The Rings of Power’s Two-Episode Rollout

Originally, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was expected to debut its first episode on Friday, September 2. But the fellowship of Amazon Prime execs are making some changes to the show’s itinerary. According to Deadline, The Rings of Power‘s premiere will now arrive one day earlier on Thursday, September 1. It will be followed by the launch of episode 2 the very next day.

Amazon has also confirmed that the episodes will premiere at the same time around the world, allowing Tolkien fans to watch the latest chapter of the Lord of the Rings saga unfold together. Although it features a handful of familiar characters, the series takes place thousands of years before Tolkien’s original trilogy. Viewers will watch as a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) forms her own traveling party in search of a new evil that threatens Middle-earth during its fabled Second Age.

Watch the special two-episode Global Series Debut of #TheRingsOfPower : September 1 at 9pm ET

: September 2 at 2am UK And then, tune in weekly! New episodes will be available on Fridays at 12am ET, only on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/QqSwDVQVPA — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 16, 2022

Additionally, Amazon shared the exact times when the series’ first episode will air in different parts of the globe. After the first week, the remaining six episodes will air on a weekly basis until the final drops on October 14. Check out the schedules below.

Two-Episode Premiere Release Schedule:

6 pm PDT – Thursday, September 1

9 pm EDT – Thursday, September 1

10 pm Brazil – Thursday, September 1

2 am UK – Friday, September 2

3 am CEST – Friday, September 2

5:30 am IST – Friday, September 2

10 am JST – Friday, September 2

11 am AU – Friday, September 2

1 pm NZ – Friday, September 2

Release Times For All Remaining Episodes:

9 pm PDT – Thursdays

12 am EDT – Fridays

1 am Brazil – Fridays

5 am UK – Fridays

6 am CEST – Fridays

9:30 am IST – Fridays

1 pm JST – Fridays

2 pm AU – Fridays

4 pm NZ – Fridays

