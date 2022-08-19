Mari Yamamoto Cast in Legendary’s MonsterVerse TV Series

Legendary and Apple TV+ continue to assemble a diverse mix of talent for their upcoming MonsterVerse series. Deadline brings word that Mari Yamamoto is the latest cast member to join the as-yet-untitled project, which follows the events of 2014’s Godzilla.

The series begins shortly after Godzilla’s fight against two MUTOs destroyed San Francisco and alerted the world at large to the existence of monsters. Although it features an ensemble cast, the story will primarily focus on one specific family that discovers its own ties to Monarch, the secret organization that’s been studying Titan activity on Earth for decades. Chris Black and Matt Fraction created the series and also serve as executive producers.

Yamamoto already has a relationship with Apple TV+ after recurring on Pachinko earlier this year. Additionally, Yamamoto previously had a role in Kate, a Netflix original movie that premiered in 2021. The nature of Yamamoto’s role in the MonsterVerse series remains a mystery. However, she isn’t the only Pachinko alum joining the cast. Earlier this year, Anna Sawai boarded the new series as Cate, a G-Day survivor who returns to her family’s home in Japan and uncovers some shocking secrets of her own.

Other MonsterVerse cast members include Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. The father-and-son duo of Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell also joined the cast last month, but their characters are still unknown. Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell are executive producing the series with Toho’s Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will executive produce and direct the first two episodes.

Apple TV+ hasn’t announced a release date for the MonsterVerse series.

How do you feel about Yamamoto joining the show’s cast? Do you have any theories about her character? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Godzilla: King of the Monsters

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.