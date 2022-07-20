Kurt and Wyatt Russell Join Apple TV+’s MonsterVerse Series

Late last month, Apple TV+ and Legendary named the first cast members for their upcoming Godzilla spinoff set in the MonsterVerse. Ahead of Comic-Con, the latest additions to the cast also have some serious star power. Via Collider, the father-and-son duo of Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell have joined the show in undisclosed roles.

Given the opportunity, it would make sense if Kurt and Wyatt Russell played father and son on the show as well. But for now, that’s just speculation. In addition to playing Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the elder Russell has a number of genre classics to his credits. He had leading roles in The Thing, Escape From New York, and Big Trouble In Little China. More recently, Russell has had a recurring role in the Fast and Furious movies.

Wyatt Russell hasn’t quite reached the heights of his father yet, but he did co-star in Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as John Walker/U.S. Agent. He is rumored to be reprising his role in the Thunderbolts movie. His other credits include Overlord and Hulu’s Under the Banner of Heaven.

The other confirmed cast members include Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. However, there are still no firm details about the characters they will portray on the show.

Comic book writer Matt Fraction created the currently untitled series with Star Trek: Enterprise veteran Chris Black. WandaVision director Matt Shakman has also signed on to direct the first two episodes.

Apple TV+ and Legendary haven’t set a date for the new series. But with the cast coming together, it could begin filming either this year or in 2023.

Do you think the Russells will play father and son on the show? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

