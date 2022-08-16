Wednesday Writers Won’t Talk About Uncle Fester for Now

In Tim Burton‘s Addams Family reboot Wednesday for Netflix, we know Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia, with Luis Guzman as Gomez. But that leaves one of the usual adults in the room conspicuously unmentioned. What of wacky, weird, hairless Uncle Fester, who turns on lightbulbs with his mouth? In a new Vanity Fair feature, this is the one topic cowriter Alfred Gough refuses to talk about.

“We have no comment on Uncle Fester,” Gough says. “Just watch the show.”

We know that the show is a mystery series that has a teenaged Wednesday Addams trying to solve a series of murders. Could Fester be one of the first victims? Or perhaps a surprise cameo? Whatever the case, Gough and writing partner Miles Millar proved happy to talk about Wednesday’s other familial relationships.

“The relationship that kind of hangs over the season is really Wednesday’s relationship with Morticia,” Gough says. “How do you step out of the shadow of a mother as glamorous as Morticia?” Wednesday also resents how constantly upbeat her parents seem. “Wednesday’s not scared of sharks or creepy crawlies or anything, but she’s afraid of emotion,” Gough says. “Their overt displays of affection drive Wednesday crazy.”

As for brother Pugsley, “She’s allowed to torture him. Nobody else is,” Millar says. “That’s the difference. She will defend him to the end against bullies or anything else, but she has license to do what she wants.”

