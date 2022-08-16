Initial She-Hulk Reactions Mostly Agree That It’s “Fun”

Following a premiere event last night, the social media embargo for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law broke. Disney+ made the first four episodes available to press over the weekend, and as of Monday night they were allowed to publicly offer first opinions. (Full reviews will arrive later in the week.) As often seems the case with Marvel Studios productions, the initial She-Hulk reactions sound mainly positive. In this case, the word “fun” comes up a lot:

#SheHulk has a surprising amount of ties to the rest of the MCU past and future and some legendary credits scenes on every episode. It’s very easy to get hooked on this show if you like fun. — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 16, 2022

The best thing these MCU shows can do is embrace being TV and try to be interesting within the bounds of that format, as opposed to feeling like a slog of a (weakly written) film divided up into parts. So far, #SheHulk is slight fun, and gets what it’s going after. — Aaron Neuwirth (@AaronsPS4) August 16, 2022

Had a lovely time at the #SheHulk Premiere! They locked up our phones— or I would’ve had tons of shots of all the neat people I got to see and catch up with. It was very fun! And the show is SO good!!! Can’t wait for you all to see it! pic.twitter.com/IE74heZJ7l — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) August 16, 2022

She-Hulk is very fun, genuinely humorous and human. Really finds itself in 3rd ep. No major surprises or huge stakes but Maslany is immensely likable. The memes and thirst posts this show will inspire though…lmao Credits tag in every episode. Effects look good. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/ycKseOOLSa — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) August 16, 2022

There’s gonna be lots of “discourse” around #SheHulk, but don’t let that take away from how much fun the show is, and how hilarious it is. Tatiana Maslany IS Jennifer Walters. She’s great. #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/dvrgGo6koI — That Hashtag Show (Official) (@ThatHashtagShow) August 16, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law far exceeds all of my expectations. This show is extremely self-aware & self-deprecating. In the first 4 episodes it has answered numerous burning MCU questions in very clever ways. It’s hilarious, fun, & Tatiana Maslany is phenomenal!#SheHulk pic.twitter.com/DCkCDXRZvD — Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) August 16, 2022

Not everyone has the same definition of fun, however. But most still have an appreciation for the show’s star.

Full review later, but in short, She-Hulk would actually benefit from more room to breathe. The half-hour, case of the week format actually hurts it, but Tatiana Maslany is worth watching despite the show’s clunkiness. https://t.co/gthJgTA9Q7 — Sarah Marrs (@Cinesnark) August 16, 2022

#SheHulk…isn’t great. Love Tatiana Maslany, really enjoy seeing Jen struggle w/celebrity, maintaining a personal life, & being respected as a woman in the work place. Great to see the MCU FINALLY embrace proper TV…sadly being a bad ABC sitcom isn’t enough. pic.twitter.com/zpksx1v13r — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) August 16, 2022

Saw 4 episodes of #SheHulk // #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw: It’s a misfire. Ally McBeal, But in a Marvel Universe should be a clever idea & yet…Gender observations are basic & sound smug. An absentee villain. 4th wall breaking is Fleabag-gy, yet true to comics. Tatiana Maslany is great pic.twitter.com/HNAfrtxgxZ — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) August 16, 2022

This arguably includes a preview of our own take, which the review in a couple of days will more fully flesh out.

#SheHulk takes a while to find its tone, and the courtroom stuff still feels a bit broadly played. Tatiana Maslany, however, is excellent, adding a much needed contemporary adult female perspective to the MCU. Benedict Wong is still an MVP. — Luke is still masking (@LYTrules) August 16, 2022

