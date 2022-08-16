Initial She-Hulk Reactions Mostly Agree That It’s “Fun”

Following a premiere event last night, the social media embargo for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law broke. Disney+ made the first four episodes available to press over the weekend, and as of Monday night they were allowed to publicly offer first opinions. (Full reviews will arrive later in the week.) As often seems the case with Marvel Studios productions, the initial She-Hulk reactions sound mainly positive. In this case, the word “fun” comes up a lot:



Not everyone has the same definition of fun, however. But most still have an appreciation for the show’s star.

This arguably includes a preview of our own take, which the review in a couple of days will more fully flesh out.

Are you excited for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? Let us know in comments!

