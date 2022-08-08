She-Hulk Gets Ghosted In New Promo Video

Modern dating sucks, especially when the other person in the date decides to cut off all contact without any warning. And not even Jennifer Walters is immune to being ghosted in the latest She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promo. However, this may have taken place before Jen got her new Hulk powers. The new video also suggests that one of Jen’s Hulk outs may be triggered when she runs into the guy who unceremoniously left her hanging.

Perhaps the most interesting thing in this promo is that it shows Jen in a therapy session led by Emil Blonsky a.k.a. the Abomination. Blonsky was depicted as a prisoner in earlier She-Hulk trailers. Regardless, this suggests that Jen was able to secure his release and he has reinvented himself as a therapist. Marvel fans may also recognize some obscure characters in that therapy session, including Porcupine.

As Jennifer’s cousin, Bruce Banner, points out, there are some advantages to being a Hulk. And eventually Jen will meet a guy who is totally into dating a statuesque green woman who towers over him.

Tatiana Maslany headlines the series as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, with Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, and Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos. Benedict Wong and Charlie Cox will also make guest appearances as Wong and Matt Murdock/Daredevil, respectively.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ on August 17.

