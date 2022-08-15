Duffer Bros. Say Stranger Things 5 Won’t Focus On New Characters

The fourth season of Stranger Things came to an end about six weeks ago, but fans are already looking forward to the fifth and final season. Given the way that things went down in the Stranger Things 4 finale, it’s become a bit predictable when the newest characters die before the end of the season. They do tend to overpower parts of the narrative before having tragic deaths. However, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently offered fans some assurances that Stranger Things 5 won’t focus on new characters at the expense of the regular cast.

“Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they’re going to be an integral part of the narrative,” said Ross Duffer via IndieWire. So that’s something with Eddie this season, where we go, ‘Well, we need a character here for this storyline to really work, and to give it the engine that is needed.’ But every time we do that, we’re nervous, because you go, ‘We’ve got a great cast of characters here, and actors, and any moment we’re spending with a new character, we’re taking time away from one of the other actors.’ So we’re just very, very careful about who we’re introducing.”

Matt Duffer acknowledged that Sadie Sink’s Max and Maya Hawke’s Robin are both characters that were introduced after season 1 who have become part of the core group. However, he reiterated his brother’s point about focusing on the key returning players.

“We’re doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for season 5,” said Matt Duffer. “We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess.”

Stranger Things 5 doesn’t currently have any shooting dates. But a 2024 or even a 2025 debut on Netflix is not out of the question.

Recommended Reading: Stranger Things: The Other Side (Graphic Novel Volume 1)

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.